THIS WEEK: Hovey Pond playground to be done by July (copy)

QUEENSBURY — After a rough start due to the pandemic, the Hovey Pond playground is nearly done.

It will be ready to open in about two weeks.

Gurney Lane pool and town ark summer programs are opening too, on July 6. People can now register for programs.

“We’re going to have a great summer,” said Assistant Parks and Rec Director Lori O’Shaughnessy. “We are so thrilled to be able to offer programming.”

All participants will have to wear masks and have their temperature taken at the start of each session.

“We are socially distancing everybody,” O’Shaughnessy said. “We have reduced the capacity of our programs, we’re bringing in hand-washing stations. I feel really good about it. We are acting in a prudent manner.”

The Hovey Pond playground will open as soon as it’s done, which should also be in the first week of July.

It was designed to be fully accessible for all children, replacing a wooden accessible playground at Freedom Park on Glenwood Avenue. That playground was demolished as costs mounted for its constant repair. The wood was deteriorating after years of use.