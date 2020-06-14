THIS WEEK: COVID-19 has been a challenge for open meetings (copy)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A group of masked individuals converged on Glens Falls City Hall on the night of June 9.

Once inside, they situated themselves in a circle, making sure to leave at least 6 feet between one another.

At around 7:30, the group began discussing matters, but not before making sure their meeting was streaming live on YouTube so members of the public could watch and weigh in.

Glens Falls Common Council meetings have looked a bit different during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has, among other things, altered the way local governments conduct business.

“It seems to work for us. … We’ve had a lot of people following our meetings,” Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall said of livestreaming them on YouTube.

Members of the public are no longer allowed to attend public meetings because of state social distancing guidelines meant to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed more than 23,000 New Yorkers.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order in late March that suspended parts of the state’s Open Meetings Law but allowed public meetings to be held remotely, so long as the pubic had the ability to “view or listen to such proceeding.”