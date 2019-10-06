{{featured_button_text}}

GLOVERSVILLE 5, ICHABOD CRANE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Non-league

Ichabod Crane;0;0 — 0

Gloversville;3;2 — 5

First half: 1, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin (Madde Jones), 25:01. 2, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris, 11:09. 3, Gloversville, Jordan Demagistris, 6:03.

Second half: 4, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris (Madde Jones), 5:55. 5, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt (Madde Jones), 3:51.

Goalies-saves: Kimi Hastings (Glov) 1, Caroline White (IC) 11.

Penalty corners: Gloversville 17, Ichabod Crane 6.

Records: Gloversville (0-7, 3-10).

