GLOVERSVILLE 5, ICHABOD CRANE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Non-league
Ichabod Crane;0;0 — 0
Gloversville;3;2 — 5
First half: 1, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin (Madde Jones), 25:01. 2, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris, 11:09. 3, Gloversville, Jordan Demagistris, 6:03.
Second half: 4, Gloversville, Sidney Demagistris (Madde Jones), 5:55. 5, Gloversville, Loghan Ovitt (Madde Jones), 3:51.
Goalies-saves: Kimi Hastings (Glov) 1, Caroline White (IC) 11.
Penalty corners: Gloversville 17, Ichabod Crane 6.
Records: Gloversville (0-7, 3-10).
