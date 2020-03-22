Keene wants hikers to stay off the known trails

KEENE VALLEY — The town of Keene is encouraging traveling hikers to seek out trails close to where they live.

The recommendation from the town on Friday came as some out-of-town nature-seekers continue to visit trailheads off of state Route 73 between Lake Placid and the hamlets of Keene Valley and St. Huberts, including the popular Garden, Roaring Brook and Cascade trailheads.

“Hike locally! Stay home and hike the offbeat trails that won’t be crowded,” a news release from the town reads. “Don’t travel to hike. Our small town has limited EMS and hospital infrastructure. Any extra demand stresses the system.”

State Department of Environmental Conservation forest rangers, who conduct search and rescue missions on state land, are being deployed to aid in the state’s COVID-19 response.

“If we had an extended search or fire, that could possibly inhibit rangers filling crucial positions for COVID-19,” said forest ranger Scott van Laer, speaking in his position as a representative of the rangers’ union.

The DEC is recommending hikers utilize lesser-trodden trails, and if hiking in a group, continue to practice social distancing by staying at least six feet away from others.