(Through Thursday’s Games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

North Division

Team League Overall

South Glens Falls 9-1 11-1-1

Queensbury 9-1 11-1

Schuylerville 6-4 7-5

Glens Falls 3-4-2 4-6-2

Hudson Falls 2-5-2 3-7-2

South Division

Broadalbin-Perth 6-3 9-3

Scotia 5-4-1 5-6-1

Gloversville 3-6-1 4-7-1

Amsterdam 1-8 1-9

Johnstown 1-9 1-9

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

East Division

Fort Ann 8-1-1 8-3-1

Argyle 4-4-1 5-5-1

Hartford 1-4-4 1-5-4

Salem 1-5-3 1-5-3

Granville 0-8-1 0-10-1

West Division

Lake George 8-0 10-0

North Warren 7-2 7-3

Corinth 4-5 4-7

Hadley-Luzerne 4-2-2 5-3-2

Bolton 1-7-1 1-9-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Mechanicville 4-0 6-4

Tamarac 5-1 8-1

Greenwich 4-0-1 9-1-1

Waterford 4-1-1 8-1-1

Stillwater 3-3 7-3

Cambridge 2-3-1 5-4-1

Hoosic Valley 2-3 4-6-1

Saratoga Catholic 1-4-1 3-6-2

Berlin 1-4 6-6

Hoosick Falls 0-6 0-11

NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE

Johnsburg-Minerva 4-3 4-7

Newcomb 2-3 2-3

Indian Lake-Long Lake 1-6

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga Springs 5-3-1 5-4-1

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player G A Pts

Bobby Brushini (SGF) 18 13 49

Teddy Borgos (Q) 19 9 47

Ethan Knauf (LG) 14 11 39

Grant Baker (Still) 18 2 38

Andrew King (SGF) 14 9 37

Peter Crawford (Q) 13 9 35

Owen Sutton (LG) 15 5 35

Tyler Humiston (Arg) 13 6 32

AJ Rymph (Green) 11 7 29

Issac Cutler (Still) 12 3 27

Charlie Gartner (Green) 11 3 25

Andrew Cormie (Arg) 11 1 23

Dante Marin (SpaCath) 10 1 21

Connor Monroe (NW) 8 3 19

Jordan Pincheon (Cor) 8 2 18

Cyrus Guillet (GF) 9 0 18

Collin Parker (SGF) 9 0 18

Danny McMahon (HL) 8 2 18

Brayden Becker (HF) 8 1 17

Caleb Granger (HL) 6 5 17

Gabe Freeborn (J-M) 8 1 17

Asa Edwards (Q) 6 5 17

Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam) 8 0 16

Zach Saddlemire (Schy) 5 6 16

Aidan Barnes (FA) 7 2 16

Alex Roca (Q) 1 13 15

A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q) 7 1 15

Justin Blanco (LG) 7 1 15

Sam Knauf (LG) 2 7 14

Paul Lindsay (LG) 2 9 13

Lanning Torebka (SGF) 3 7 13

Ryan Miller (NW) 5 3 13

Liam Armstrong (Schy) 5 3 13

Jaxson Roblee (J-M) 5 3 13

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Adam Winchell (FA) 6, Ethan Willis (Q) 5 1/2, Yogi Johnson (LG) 5 1/2. David Cohen (SGF) 5, Brady Eugair (Schy) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4.

