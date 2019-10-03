(Through Thursday’s Games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
North Division
Team League Overall
South Glens Falls 9-1 11-1-1
Queensbury 9-1 11-1
Schuylerville 6-4 7-5
Glens Falls 3-4-2 4-6-2
Hudson Falls 2-5-2 3-7-2
South Division
Broadalbin-Perth 6-3 9-3
Scotia 5-4-1 5-6-1
Gloversville 3-6-1 4-7-1
Amsterdam 1-8 1-9
Johnstown 1-9 1-9
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
East Division
Fort Ann 8-1-1 8-3-1
Argyle 4-4-1 5-5-1
Hartford 1-4-4 1-5-4
Salem 1-5-3 1-5-3
Granville 0-8-1 0-10-1
West Division
Lake George 8-0 10-0
North Warren 7-2 7-3
Corinth 4-5 4-7
Hadley-Luzerne 4-2-2 5-3-2
Bolton 1-7-1 1-9-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Mechanicville 4-0 6-4
Tamarac 5-1 8-1
Greenwich 4-0-1 9-1-1
Waterford 4-1-1 8-1-1
Stillwater 3-3 7-3
Cambridge 2-3-1 5-4-1
Hoosic Valley 2-3 4-6-1
Saratoga Catholic 1-4-1 3-6-2
Berlin 1-4 6-6
Hoosick Falls 0-6 0-11
NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE
Johnsburg-Minerva 4-3 4-7
Newcomb 2-3 2-3
You have free articles remaining.
Indian Lake-Long Lake 1-6
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga Springs 5-3-1 5-4-1
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player G A Pts
Bobby Brushini (SGF) 18 13 49
Teddy Borgos (Q) 19 9 47
Ethan Knauf (LG) 14 11 39
Grant Baker (Still) 18 2 38
Andrew King (SGF) 14 9 37
Peter Crawford (Q) 13 9 35
Owen Sutton (LG) 15 5 35
Tyler Humiston (Arg) 13 6 32
AJ Rymph (Green) 11 7 29
Issac Cutler (Still) 12 3 27
Charlie Gartner (Green) 11 3 25
Andrew Cormie (Arg) 11 1 23
Dante Marin (SpaCath) 10 1 21
Connor Monroe (NW) 8 3 19
Jordan Pincheon (Cor) 8 2 18
Cyrus Guillet (GF) 9 0 18
Collin Parker (SGF) 9 0 18
Danny McMahon (HL) 8 2 18
Brayden Becker (HF) 8 1 17
Caleb Granger (HL) 6 5 17
Gabe Freeborn (J-M) 8 1 17
Asa Edwards (Q) 6 5 17
Ori-Baker Porazinski (Cam) 8 0 16
Zach Saddlemire (Schy) 5 6 16
Aidan Barnes (FA) 7 2 16
Alex Roca (Q) 1 13 15
A. Garcia-Barrientos (Q) 7 1 15
Justin Blanco (LG) 7 1 15
Sam Knauf (LG) 2 7 14
Paul Lindsay (LG) 2 9 13
Lanning Torebka (SGF) 3 7 13
Ryan Miller (NW) 5 3 13
Liam Armstrong (Schy) 5 3 13
Jaxson Roblee (J-M) 5 3 13
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Adam Winchell (FA) 6, Ethan Willis (Q) 5 1/2, Yogi Johnson (LG) 5 1/2. David Cohen (SGF) 5, Brady Eugair (Schy) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.