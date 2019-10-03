{{featured_button_text}}

(Through Thursday’s games)

FOOTHILLS COUNCIL

Team;League;Overall

North Division

Queensbury;8-0;10-1

South Glens Falls;6-3-1;6-5-1

Schuylerville;4-3-1;4-4-1

Glens Falls;1-7-1;1-8-1

Hudson Falls;0-8-1;0-10-1

South Division

Scotia;8-0-1;9-2-1

Gloversville;4-3-1;6-4-1

Broadalbin-Perth;4-4-1;7-4-1

Johnstown;4-4-1;4-4-3

Amsterdam;1-8;2-8

ADIRONDACK LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

East Division

Fort Ann;5-2-1;8-2-1

Salem;5-3;6-3

Whitehall;2-5-1;5-5-1

Granville;0-6;0-6

West Division

Lake George;7-0;8-2

Bolton-Warrensburg;6-1;8-1

Hadley-Luzerne;2-4;4-5

Corinth;1-7;1-9-1

WASAREN LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

(Northern teams only)

Stillwater;6-0;11-0-1

Mechanicville;5-1;7-3

Cambridge;4-2;6-3

Tamarac;4-2;4-5-1

Hoosic Valley;3-3;4-5

Greenwich;2-2;6-3-1

Hoosick Falls;2-3;5-5

Saratoga Catholic;0-4-1;0-7-2

NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE

Team;League;Overall

(Southern teams only)

Johnsburg-Minerva;5-3-1;6-4-1

Schroon Lake;4-4;4-4

Indian/Long Lake;4-5-1;4-5-1

Ticonderoga;0-8;0-8

SUBURBAN COUNCIL

Saratoga;2-7;2-8

AREA SCORING LEADERS

(Through Wednesday’s Games)

Player;G;A;Pts

Brooke Pickett (Still);33;7;73

Leah Monroe (BW);18;14;50

Brigid Duffy (Q);15;15;45

Gabby Marchello (LG);19;4;42

Sarah Paige (FA);19;4;42

Christina Cummings (Q);16;8;40

Izzy Dennison (Q);13;12;38

Katie O’Donnell (LG);12;10;34

Keelyn Peacock (Still);6;22;34

Sophia Keshmiri (Q);12;9;33

Teya Staie (Still);15;2;32

Lauren Maher (SCC);15;0;30

Gabs Mowery (BW);10;7;27

Faith Ingber (Gre);11;3;25

Jada Brown (Mech);9;7;25

Vanessa Evans (Cam);9;6;24

Cassandra Cooper (Schy);8;7;23

Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);9;3;21

Sophie Phillips (Cam);9;3;21

Tess Merrill (Gre);8;5;21

Hope Boland (BW);5;10;20

Rebecca Kohls (LG);6;8;20

Hannah McNally (JM);6;7;19

Zoe Eggleston (Wh);9;0;18

Kylie Mann (LG);6;5;17

Kara Bacon (BW);6;4;16

Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16

Aubrey Ranous (BW);7;1;15

Rachel Jaeger (LG);7;0;14

Cate Abate (Gre);6;2;14

Brooke Keefer (Schy);4;5;13

Brynn Murphy (Mech);5;3 13

Malena Gereau (SL);6;1;13

Kristina Oliver (ILLL);6;1;13

Cate Barclay (GF);5;2;12

Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);3;6;12

Paige Brinsko (Still);5;2;12

Cassie Dunbar (JM);5;2;12

AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS

Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 6 1/2, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 6, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 5, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4, Charlize Bernard (JM) 4, Jordan Barker (BW) 3, Ava Pushor (LG) 3, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 3.

