(Through Thursday’s games)
FOOTHILLS COUNCIL
Team;League;Overall
North Division
Queensbury;8-0;10-1
South Glens Falls;6-3-1;6-5-1
Schuylerville;4-3-1;4-4-1
Glens Falls;1-7-1;1-8-1
Hudson Falls;0-8-1;0-10-1
South Division
Scotia;8-0-1;9-2-1
Gloversville;4-3-1;6-4-1
Broadalbin-Perth;4-4-1;7-4-1
Johnstown;4-4-1;4-4-3
Amsterdam;1-8;2-8
ADIRONDACK LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
East Division
Fort Ann;5-2-1;8-2-1
Salem;5-3;6-3
Whitehall;2-5-1;5-5-1
Granville;0-6;0-6
West Division
Lake George;7-0;8-2
Bolton-Warrensburg;6-1;8-1
Hadley-Luzerne;2-4;4-5
Corinth;1-7;1-9-1
WASAREN LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
(Northern teams only)
Stillwater;6-0;11-0-1
Mechanicville;5-1;7-3
Cambridge;4-2;6-3
Tamarac;4-2;4-5-1
Hoosic Valley;3-3;4-5
Greenwich;2-2;6-3-1
Hoosick Falls;2-3;5-5
Saratoga Catholic;0-4-1;0-7-2
NORTHERN SOCCER LEAGUE
Team;League;Overall
(Southern teams only)
Johnsburg-Minerva;5-3-1;6-4-1
Schroon Lake;4-4;4-4
Indian/Long Lake;4-5-1;4-5-1
Ticonderoga;0-8;0-8
SUBURBAN COUNCIL
Saratoga;2-7;2-8
AREA SCORING LEADERS
(Through Wednesday’s Games)
Player;G;A;Pts
Brooke Pickett (Still);33;7;73
Leah Monroe (BW);18;14;50
Brigid Duffy (Q);15;15;45
Gabby Marchello (LG);19;4;42
Sarah Paige (FA);19;4;42
Christina Cummings (Q);16;8;40
Izzy Dennison (Q);13;12;38
Katie O’Donnell (LG);12;10;34
Keelyn Peacock (Still);6;22;34
Sophia Keshmiri (Q);12;9;33
Teya Staie (Still);15;2;32
Lauren Maher (SCC);15;0;30
Gabs Mowery (BW);10;7;27
Faith Ingber (Gre);11;3;25
Jada Brown (Mech);9;7;25
Vanessa Evans (Cam);9;6;24
Cassandra Cooper (Schy);8;7;23
Mikayah Rushinski (Sal);9;3;21
Sophie Phillips (Cam);9;3;21
Tess Merrill (Gre);8;5;21
Hope Boland (BW);5;10;20
Rebecca Kohls (LG);6;8;20
Hannah McNally (JM);6;7;19
Zoe Eggleston (Wh);9;0;18
Kylie Mann (LG);6;5;17
Kara Bacon (BW);6;4;16
Kylei Ruebel (Sal);7;2;16
Aubrey Ranous (BW);7;1;15
Rachel Jaeger (LG);7;0;14
Cate Abate (Gre);6;2;14
Brooke Keefer (Schy);4;5;13
Brynn Murphy (Mech);5;3 13
Malena Gereau (SL);6;1;13
Kristina Oliver (ILLL);6;1;13
Cate Barclay (GF);5;2;12
Nevaeh D’Aloia (Mech);3;6;12
Paige Brinsko (Still);5;2;12
Cassie Dunbar (JM);5;2;12
AREA SHUTOUT LEADERS
Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 6 1/2, Savannah Bowie (Mech) 6, McKayla McLenithan (Cam) 5, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 4, Charlize Bernard (JM) 4, Jordan Barker (BW) 3, Ava Pushor (LG) 3, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Dory Gosselin (Wh) 3.
