ALBANY — A top advocate for New York’s power producers is urging state lawmakers to block Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposal to allow the New York Power Authority to enter the renewable generation and energy storage business, contending such a move would raise costs.

In testimony provided to lawmakers Tuesday, Gavin Donohue, president and CEO of Independent Power Producers of New York, said NYPA’s involvement in renewable energy production would not help the state reach the goals in its climate action plan any sooner than the current schedule.

“New York state has a sufficient supply of privately developed renewable projects operating or in development, and, as a result, there is no renewables supply problem to solve,” Donohue said.

“Allowing NYPA to build and own renewables and energy storage is not the answer to meeting the State’s CLCPA (Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act) targets,” the trade group leader added.

NYPA, a state public authority controlled by the Hochul administration, has a portfolio that includes the Niagara Power Project in Lewiston and the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Power station in Schoharie County.

Under the Hochul initiative, NYPA would be allowed to finance and own renewable plants. The proposal has a similar thrust to one backed by downstate lawmakers affiliated with the Democratic Socialists of America. They have put their weight behind legislation dubbed the Build Public Renewables Act.

But Donohue said the only possible scenario in which NYPA should be allowed to build renewable plants and energy storage would come if NYPA itself, as well as the state Department of Public Service, the New York Independent System Operator (which coordinates the power grid) and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority were to each agree that the state’s renewable energy goals aren’t being met.

A 2022 audit by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found that NYPA’s electric vehicle charging stations threaten the state’s ability to meet one of its climate goals arriving in 2030. DiNapoli’s office found too few of the charging ports installed by NYPA were located in counties where they are most needed, while counties where the devices are not in high demand got more than they needed.

“New York’s ratepayers should not have to bear the risk of NYPA’s past, present, or future failures,” Donohue said.

NYPA’s acting president and CEO, Justin Driscoll, told lawmakers the authority is proud of its work in advancing Hochul’s clean energy and social policies and has been assisting in “creating a greener and more prosperous New York for this and future generations.”

Driscoll emphasized NYPA is an experienced supplier of energy, operating 16 generating facilities.with 80% of the electricity it produces coming from hydropower, while owning about a third of the high voltage transmission lines in the state.

A gubernatorial appointee, Driscoll praised the Hochul budget initiative, saying it would give NYPA “the authority and the tools to take on an even greater role in the State’s clean energy transition, leveraging our strengths and enabling us to further collaborate with the private sector when it makes sense to do so.”

With lawmakers focused Tuesday on the environmental conservation segment of the state budget, a manufacturer of electric vehicles, Rivian, weighed in with testimony urging them to include a Clean Fuels Standard. Such standards are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions and require companies responsible for pollution from fossil fuels to purchase credits from clean fuel providers

If such an initiative were included in the state Senate’s one-house budget, Rivian said in a statement, “it would send an unambiguous signal to DEC to initiate a rulemaking” that would lead to implementation of such a standard.

“The transportation sector is currently the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions and one of the most significant contributors to air pollution in New York state,” Rivian said.