The bread and butter of our sports coverage has always been high school sports and for the better part of two decades our sports pages have been ranked as some of the best small newspaper sports sections in the country.

We are off again on a new season.

On Friday, we published our annual football edition and our sports writers will continue to work on previews for the other sports. It’s a lot of work since the fall season has more sports being played than any other.

Pete Tobey spent most of the month of August traveling around the region to get the lowdown on high school football.

But our sports department is more than just football. It has coverage of soccer, field hockey, volleyball, gold, cross country and swimming.

Each day the results are listed in the newspaper while we periodically update the team standings and individual statistics.

Along the way we will be writing columns, previews and feature stories on coaches and local athletes.

There is also the popular update on what former athletes are doing at the next level with the “College Corner” feature.

It is a great time of year.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Ken Tingley is the editor of The Post-Star and may be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.  His blog  “The Front Page” discusses issues about newspapers and journalism. You can also follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kentingley.

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Editor

Ken Tingley is Editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. and writes a regular blog called "The Front Page." He can be reached via email at tingley@poststar.com.

Load comments