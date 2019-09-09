The bread and butter of our sports coverage has always been high school sports and for the better part of two decades our sports pages have been ranked as some of the best small newspaper sports sections in the country.
We are off again on a new season.
On Friday, we published our annual football edition and our sports writers will continue to work on previews for the other sports. It’s a lot of work since the fall season has more sports being played than any other.
Pete Tobey spent most of the month of August traveling around the region to get the lowdown on high school football.
But our sports department is more than just football. It has coverage of soccer, field hockey, volleyball, gold, cross country and swimming.
Each day the results are listed in the newspaper while we periodically update the team standings and individual statistics.
Along the way we will be writing columns, previews and feature stories on coaches and local athletes.
There is also the popular update on what former athletes are doing at the next level with the “College Corner” feature.
It is a great time of year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.