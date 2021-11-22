The Post-Star will publish a combined Wednesday-Thursday holiday edition that will be distributed on Wednesday morning. In addition, there will be a special e-edition of The Post-Star published on Thursday featuring national, sports and entertainment news. Normal daily publication of The Post-Star resumes with Friday's edition.
Post-Star publishing schedule
