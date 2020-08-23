 Skip to main content
Popov wins Women's British Open
Popov wins Women's British Open

TROON, Scotland — Sophia Popov won the Women’s British Open at Royal Troon to become the first female German major champion, a stunning breakthrough for the 304th-ranked player in the world.

Popov had five birdies in 3-under 68 to finish at 7 under, two strokes ahead of Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand.

Wiping tears from her eyes, Popov tapped in a bogey putt at the last to complete one of the most unlikely wins in the tournament’s history. She lost her LPGA Tour card last year and only qualified for the Women's British Open with a top-10 finish two weeks ago at the Marathon Classic, an event she was playing only because higher-ranked players couldn’t compete in because of COVID-19 restrictions.

