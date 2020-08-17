Pop-up High Peaks hiker information stations now open (copy)

Peak hiker tourism days were generally limited to good-weather weekends and holidays last year, but the coronavirus pandemic has somewhat derailed that norm.

This summer, despite the ongoing closure of the U.S. – Canada border, many High Peaks trailhead parking lots have been near or at capacity on almost every good-weather day, regardless of the day of the week.

The unprecedented circumstances many New Yorkers find themselves in may have something to do with that. Hiking is a free activity, and the Adirondack Park has historically been a so-called “rubber-tire destination,” largely attracting visitors who live within driving distance.

Most industries that were deemed “non-essential” and directed to close in March have been able to reopen in the last few weeks. But the state’s unemployment rate has remained high at 15.6% as of June, the latest month for which data is available from the state Department of Labor, with more than 1.4 million New Yorkers unemployed. In June 2019, the state’s unemployment rate was 3.8%, with more than 363,400 residents unemployed.