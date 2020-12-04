Polio survivor now a published author

Polio survivor and avid swimmer Louise Beckerle Rourke is now a published author.
Rourke swam 32 miles of Lake George in a relay with accomplished open water swimmer Bridget Simpson in the summer of 2018. She took the dive to bring attention to the importance of vaccines and to highlight the need to preserve the lake she grew up loving.
Their “Swim to End Polio” raised more than $120,000 for the Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication effort.
Her first-ever book is titled, “Called By The Water: The Swim To End Polio.”
“I really hope the book will be an inspiration to others to follow their hearts and pursue their dreams regardless of their age or regardless of being differently abled,” said Rourke, who was the youngest polio victim in the state of New York in 1954 when, at 6 months old, she came down with the virus that paralyzed her right leg.
Polio, or poliomyelitis, is a crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease caused by the polio virus. There is no cure for polio. Vaccination is the only way to eradicate it.
Rourke always felt free while swimming — free from polio and the brace that strengthened her leg. Her family owned a camp on the east side of Lake George on Rockhurst, and when she was 4, she watched Diane Struble become the first person to ever swim the length of Lake George in 1958.
Rourke originally started writing a book in partnership with Gwenne Rippon, Diane Struble’s daughter. The two are members of the Lake George Historical Association and were asked to contribute to the museum’s Struble exhibit.
But as they worked together, they realized they had too much for one book, and each decided to write her own.
“We both saw it as an opportunity to raise awareness of a need to protect the lake,” said Rourke, citing the three harmful algae blooms discovered in Lake George this year. “So for me, that was wonderful in the sense that there’s two protections involved — encouraging people to protect themselves with vaccinations but also advancing the cause of protecting the lake.”
The Rotary agreed to publish her book, and all sale proceeds will go to the Rotary’s Global Polio Eradication effort. The $20 softcover book can be purchased at https://go.rotary7190gives.org/calledtowater. The book is also available at Northshire Bookstore and on Amazon.
The book includes photographs of Lake George, and a number of Lake George resources are included in the back of the book.
“I really hope that will cause some people to want to be inspired to think more about how to protect the lake, and what we can do to protect the lake,” Rourke said.
The book includes a preface by her son Devin and daughter-in-law Rachel, and the epilogue was written by her son Sean, who also took the cover photograph. Rourke called the swim and the book “a family effort.”
Rourke said the polio epidemic in the 1950s is reflected in today’s COVID-19 pandemic fears. She addressed the similarities in the book as well.
“Certainly, we have made progress in reducing incidence of disease worldwide,” Rourke writes. “However, we now need to continue to use science in addressing this newest challenge as well as in addressing the impending challenges of climate change and environmental degradation.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!