Police: Woman used $100k in business rent money for personal expenses

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An Albany woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly using rent money collected for a Saratoga County business to pay personal expenses.
State police said Wen M. Lu, 55, collected more than $100,000 in rent checks and deposited them into a bank account under a business name she created in order to hide the thefts, according to a news release.
Police did not identify the name of the business.
Lu was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny.
She was arraigned virtually in Saratoga Springs City Court and released on her own recognizance. Lu is due back in court on Oct. 1.
