Police: Woman jumped bail on Moreau identity theft charge

BUFFALO — A Buffalo woman already facing charges for allegedly stealing from a Moreau woman’s bank account in 2019 was charged on Tuesday with bail jumping.

Police said Shamika L. Penn, 29, did not appear in Moreau Town Court on Aug. 28 to face charges of first-degree identity theft and third-degree grand larceny.

Penn was one of two women arrested in October 2019 after police said they somehow obtained the bank account information of the victim and withdrew money in the Buffalo area. They were not acquainted with the victim.

Mary Rose Moore, 33, was the other woman arrested in the case.

Penn was located in Buffalo and transported to the state police Wilton station.

She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court on a charge of felony second-degree bail jumping and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond. She is due back in court on Dec. 23 at 10:30 a.m.

