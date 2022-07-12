Police: Wilton woman intentionally crashed into garage while drunk

WILTON — A Wilton woman is facing charges after police said she intentionally crashed into a garage while drunk.

State police received a call at about 11:13 p.m. on July 4 reporting a motor vehicle crash at a residence in Wilton. An investigation determined that Patricia Pullar, 47, was operating a Cadillac Deville when she drove it into the garage. A person in the garage was struck and had non-life-threatening injuries.

While interviewing Pullar, troopers detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage. She failed roadside sobriety tests, police said.

Pullar was taken to the state police station, where provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.

Pullar was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and second-degree reckless endangerment. She was released to a sober party and was scheduled to appear in Wilton Town Court.