Police: White Creek highway employee arrested for assault

WHITE CREEK — A White Creek Highway Department employee has been arrested for allegedly intentionally exposing another employee to a hazardous chemical.

On Oct. 9, police arrested John F. Nolan IV, 44, of Cambridge, after investigation into a September complaint from the town. 

Police received a complaint on Sept. 20 that alleged that on Sept. 13 that an employee was assaulted by another employee at the White Creek Highway Department on county Route 68.

The investigation determined that Nolan exposed the employee to the chemical in a confined space. That employee then experienced respiratory issues and had to seek medical treatment. 

Nolan was charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor. 

He surrendered himself to state police in Greenwich and was processed.

He was scheduled to appear in the White Creek Town Court on Thursday.

Jana DeCamilla is a staff writer who covers Moreau, Queensbury, and Lake George. She can be reached at 518-742-3272 or jdecamilla@poststar.com.

Diner owner asks police to investigate phony political mailing

