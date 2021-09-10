Police: South Glens Falls woman struck pedestrian, fled scene

MOREAU — A South Glens Falls woman has been arrested after police said she struck a pedestrian with her car and fled the scene.

The incident took place on Wednesday at about 8:30 p.m. on Route 9 in the area of Spiers Falls Road.

Linda L. Nevins, 71, of 18 Riverview Road, is accused of hitting the person and leaving the area, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, whose name was not released, had a serious injury and was taken to Albany Medical Center. Police did not provide an update on the person’s condition.

The Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Unit and investigators processed the scene. Police located the vehicle and Nevins at her residence early on Thursday.

Nevins was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of a personal injury automobile accident. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Moreau Town Court at a later date.

Investigator Matthew Robinson and Capt. Steven Brown handled the case.

