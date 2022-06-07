Police: South Glens Falls man cut victim with knife

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he cut a man with a knife during a domestic incident.

Michael V. Cook, 28, is accused of getting into a physical dispute with another man in the household who has an order of protection against Cook. Cook allegedly brandished a large kitchen knife and charged at the victim, according to a news release from the South Glens Falls Police Department.

The victim was able to subdue and disarm Cook, who cut him twice on his left hand, police said. The victim did not require medical attention.

Cook was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and first-degree criminal contempt. He was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Chief David Gifford made the arrest and was assisted by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Department.

