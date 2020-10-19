Police: Saratoga woman drove drunk with child in vehicle

MILTON — A Saratoga woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle.

State police received a call about a property damage automobile accident on Stone Church Road in Milton. Hope S. Ross, 50, was operating her vehicle and struck a dump truck. The trooper interviewed Ross and detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage, according to police.

Ross allegedly failed standard field sobriety tests.

She was arrested and taken to the Malta station, where she provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.09%.

Ross was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child-Leandra’s Law and released. She is scheduled to appear in Milton Town Court on Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

