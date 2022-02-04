 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Saranac Lake man sexually abused person, recorded the incidents

Joshua C. Duchano

CORINTH — A Saranac Lake man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing a person and recording it.

Joshua C. Duchano, 39, of is accused of subjecting a person known to him to sexual contact. Police said Duchano also used an electronic device to record the incident, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The events took place from June 2021 through October 2021, police said.

Duchano was charged with felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree unlawful surveillance. He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and released to pre-trial services. He is due back in court at a later date.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com

