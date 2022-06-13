Police raid nets weapons and ghost gun kits: 'This is what feeds everyday gun violence'

Buffalo police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old Cheektowaga man who goes by the street name "Gunsmith" on felony weapons charges following a search of a Cheektowaga apartment that netted guns, including an AR-15, along with thousands of rounds of ammunition and kits to make untraceable guns.

Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia described Steven Salerna-Sanchez as a high-level gun dealer who has been implicated in selling dozens of guns on the streets of Buffalo and, possibly, surrounding communities.

Police seized the weapons during an 8:30 a.m. raid at 91 Claudette Court, and they also discovered body armor, cash and drugs, Gramaglia said at a news conference in the lobby of police headquarters.

"This is what feeds the everyday gun violence that we see in our community and in communities across America – not just in Buffalo," Gramaglia said.

Kits to make untraceable guns were among items seized Monday during a police raid in Cheektowaga.

Among the more troubling aspects of the seizure, Gramaglia said, were the kits to make ghost guns. He said it takes about 30 minutes to assemble the kits into an operational firearm that can be sold for as much as $2,000 on the street.

"One of the things that is very shocking about these ghost guns that we learned at a meeting last week is that when these ghost guns are being assembled they're not always assembled correctly," Gramaglia said.

They are going after the "trigger pullers and the gun traffickers," Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said.

He said the Erie County Central Police Services Lab that test fires the guns report that about a half dozen of them fire fully automatic.

"So now you have a problem with extended magazines where people are getting long stick magazines into drum magazines and guns are firing full-out automatically," he said.

Mayor Byron Brown noted that Monday's seizure of weapons came only a day after members of the U.S. Senate announced a bipartisan deal on gun safety measures for the country and nearly a month after a racially motivated massacre at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that killed 10 people and wounded three.

Gramaglia said Monday's raid was result of a short-term investigation conducted by Buffalo Police Department detectives and SWAT team and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

In addition to weapons, law enforcement Monday also seized cash, hydrocodone, which is an opioid to treat pain; tramadol, another narcotic used to treat pain; and mushroom bars, made from a hallucinogenic substance.

Salerna-Sanchez was charged Monday with two counts of criminal possession of weapon — both violent felonies — and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

