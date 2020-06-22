POLICE: Queensbury man arrested for violating order of protection

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly violating an order of protection, State Police said.

Michael A. Spezio, 33, was charged Sunday with criminal contempt and aggravated family offense after violating a stay away order of protection, police said.

He is accused of showing up at the victim's residence and entering into a verbal argument.

Spezio was taken into custody by State Police in Queensbury.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Aug. 24.

