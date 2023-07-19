QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesay for allegedly setting his house on fire.

Colby D. Geever, 52, is facing felony charges of second-degree arson and second-degree reckless endangerment.

On Monday at about 9:45 p.m., state police responded to a residence for the report of a fire. The fire, which was suspicious in nature, was able to be extinguished with minimal damage to the home and no injuries, according to a news release.

Two adults and one child occupied the house at the time of the incident. While investigating the fire, troopers discovered Geever had contacted an individual residing at the location via phone and text on July 13, which violated an active court-issued stay-away order of protection against Geever.

Geever was located in the area of Quaker-Ridge Road in Queensbury on Tuesday at about 3:17 a.m., where he was arrested for the order of protection violation. He was transported to SP Queensbury for processing. Geever was arraigned at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.

On Tuesday, at about 11:37 a.m. troopers stopped a vehicle on Quaker Road in Queensbury, NY. Geever was identified as the driver and found not to possess a valid driver’s license. In addition, the vehicle was uninsured. Geever was uncooperative with the investigation and resisted arrest. He was transported to state police Queensbury station for processing.

In addition to the arson and reckless endangerment counts, Geever is facing misdemeanor charges including two counts of second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, and other Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

Following that processing, Geever was also charged at about 3 p.m. for offenses related to the fire on Monday. The investigation determined Geever intentionally set fires in an attempt to destroy the home which he owns.

Geever was arraigned on the additional charges at the Warren County Centralized Arraignment Part Court. Following the arraignment, Geever was remanded to the Warren County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash, a $10,000 bond, or a $15,000 partially secured bond.