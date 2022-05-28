Police looking for reported man with gun in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — Multiple law enforcement agencies are in the area of Meadow Road in Hudson Falls on Saturday night looking for a man who is believed to have a handgun.

The Washington County Department of Public Safety issued an alert advising residents to stay indoors as police search on Meadow and other surrounding streets including Lark Street, Spruce Street, Brook Road, Circular Drive, Burgoyne Avenue between Pearl Street and Burgoyne and Maple Street between Spruce Street and Burgoyne.

The incident began just after 10 p.m. Police were looking for a man with a purple baseball cap, gray shirt and black shorts, according to police radio transmissions.

A state police K-9 unit was also dispatched to the scene.

