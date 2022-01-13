Police investigating deaths of two people found inside Salem home

SALEM — Police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a home in Salem.
A 66-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman were found recently inside the home on County Route 64, law enforcement sources tell WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner.
Authorities say the home was 30 degrees when the bodies were found. Hypothermia is not expected to be the cause of death. A dog in the home was found alive.
The toxicology report will not be done for many weeks. Police said there is no sign of foul play or threat to the public, according to NewsChannel 13.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
