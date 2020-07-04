You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Police investigate reported drowning
0 comments

Police investigate reported drowning

LAKE GEORGE — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported drowning at Lake George.

Officers responded to Shepard Park Beach at about 4:30 p.m. for report a male swimmer in distress.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News