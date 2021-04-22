Police: Hadley man intentionally drove into another vehicle

HADLEY — A Hadley man has been arrested after police said he intentionally drove into another vehicle.

Arthur J. Allen, 23, of 252 Hollow Road, is accused of intentionally causing a head-on collision. An occupant of the other vehicle had minor injuries, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened in the town of Day on April 16. Police said that Allen knew the two occupants of the other vehicle and it stemmed from a minor personal dispute.

Allen was charged with two counts of felony first-degree reckless endangerment as well as second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Allen was arraigned in Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Day Town Court on May 5.

