Police: Greenwich man choked person

GREENWICH — A local man is facing charges for allegedly choking a person during a domestic incident.
State police said Kenneth Porter, 33, choked the victim and would not let the victim leave a bedroom.
Porter was charged with felony first-degree unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing. He was scheduled to appear in Greenwich Town Court on Thursday.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
