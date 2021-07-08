 Skip to main content
Police: Greenwich man choked person
GREENWICH — A local man is facing charges for allegedly choking a person during a domestic incident.

State police said Kenneth Porter, 33, choked the victim and would not let the victim leave a bedroom.

Porter was charged with felony first-degree unlawful imprisonment and misdemeanor criminal obstruction of breathing. He was scheduled to appear in Greenwich Town Court on Thursday.

