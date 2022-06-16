Police: Granville man fired rifle recklessly

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested after police determined that he had recklessly fired his rifle, damaging two separate properties.

Scott H. Abraham, 55, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Police said that there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

After an investigation into the damaged properties, which involved a camper and a detached garage on a separate property, Abraham was arrested and brought to Washington County Jail.

Abraham was released under his own recognizance, and is scheduled for a future court date at Granville Town Court.

The arrest was handled by Investigator Kate Paddock and Deputy John Latour.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0