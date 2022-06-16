 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Granville man fired rifle recklessly

GRANVILLE — A Granville man was arrested after police determined that he had recklessly fired his rifle, damaging two separate properties. 

Scott H. Abraham, 55, was charged with second- and third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment. 

Police said that there were no injuries as a result of this incident.

After an investigation into the damaged properties, which involved a camper and a detached garage on a separate property, Abraham was arrested and brought to Washington County Jail. 

Abraham was released under his own recognizance, and is scheduled for a future court date at Granville Town Court.

The arrest was handled by Investigator Kate Paddock and Deputy John Latour. 

