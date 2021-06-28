 Skip to main content
Police: Glens Falls man had nearly 27 grams of meth
Police: Glens Falls man had nearly 27 grams of meth

LAKE GEORGE — A Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he had methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

State police responded to a report of a vehicle off the northbound shoulder of the Northway in Lake George at around 10:20 p.m. After arriving at the scene, troopers located 31-year-old Curtis Z. Ball with the vehicle and observed signs of impairment, according to a news release.

Ball allegedly refused to take the standardized field sobriety tests. Police searched the vehicle and found about 26.8 grams of meth.

Ball was charged with felony fourth-degree criminal possession of controlled substance and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation as well as misdemeanor driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Ball was arraigned in Lake George Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court on July 8 at 9 a.m.

