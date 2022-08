QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks.

State police said Dayle A. Webb, 31, forged five checks drawn from an account that he did not have and without the account holders’ permission.

The alleged incident was reported last October and Webb was picked up on an arrest warrant on July 28.

Webb was charged with five counts of possession of a forged instrument.

He was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Queensbury Town Court at a later date.