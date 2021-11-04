Police: Glens Falls contractor did not install furnace, kept down payment

QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls contractor was arrested on Tuesday after police said he did not complete a job and did not return the home owner’s money.

Kevin P. Rafferty, is accused of taking a $6,444 down payment from a Queensbury resident, who had contracted with him to install a new furnace. Rafferty deposited the money and then never returned to deliver or install the product.

Rafferty was charged with felony third-degree grand larceny. He was released on an appearance ticket and is due in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 15.

