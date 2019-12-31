Police: Drunken driver led officers on chase

MALTA -- A Malta man faces felony and misdemeanor charges after he allegedly drove drunk and refused to stop for police who spotted him passed out in a vehicle early Monday, officials said.

Darin C. Dinallo, 43, was arrested after a short pursuit from Van Aernem Road to Brownell Road around 12:30 a.m., according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.

Police tried to stop the car after an off-duty police officer spotted a man "slumped over" the steering wheel of a vehicle on Old Post Road. On-duty officers located it minutes later, but the driver refused to pull over.

Dinallo eventually stopped in the driveway at a home on Brownell Road, where he was found to be drunk and have four prior driving while intoxicated convictions in the past 10 years, police said in a news release. He refused to take a breath test.

He was charged with felony DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor unlawful fleeing of a police officer, reckless driving, circumventing an ignition interlock device, failure to use an ignition interlock device and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and criminal contempt and was issued 9 traffic tickets, police said.

Police said Dinallo is on probation for a prior DWI conviction.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail, as he has two prior felony convictions and bail could not be set.

