FORT ANN — A Granville woman faces an aggravated drunken driving charge after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of Dewey's Bridge Road on Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Ashley R. Hayes, 30, was charged after State Police responded to a complaint about a vehicle "abandoned" in the middle of the road around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.
They found Hayes passed out behind the wheel of a Honda sport-utility vehicle, and after awakening her, she failed sobriety tests, according to State Police.
Police said in a news release that breath test found her blood alcohol content to be 0.32 percent, which is four times the threshold for intoxication.
Hayes was charged with misdemeanor DWI, aggravated DWI and ticketed for drinking alcohol in a vehicle before she was released pending prosecution in Fort Ann Town Court.
