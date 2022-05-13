Police: Day couple left kids at home alone

DAY — Two parents from Day have been arrested for allegedly leaving their children alone at home.

On April 18, state police responded to a Day residence for a report of child endangerment. An investigation determined that Tony L. Grant, 39, and Nicholas L. Carleton, 41, had left their three children alone at the residence for extended period of time on multiple occasions.

Police did not state the ages of the children.

Grant and Carleton were charged on May 3 with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. They were released on appearance tickets and are due in Day Town Court on June 1.

