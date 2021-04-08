Police crack down on distracted driving

A crackdown on distracted driving began Thursday and will continue through Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that state police and law enforcement will be participating in the annual “U Drive. U Text. U Pay” campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of distracted driving. Patrols will be stepped up during this time.

The crackdown is particularly timely as it comes just after the death on March 26 of Trooper Joe Gallagher, who was seriously injured in 2017 after he was struck by a vehicle. Gallagher was helping a motorist on the shoulder of the road, when he was struck by a driver texting on a cell phone.

During the October 2020 enforcement campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state issued 2,897 tickets for distracted driving, 8,653 for speeding, 926 for seat belt use, 805 for alcohol or drugs, 227 for violations of the Move Over law and 16,643 for other violations, according to a news release.

