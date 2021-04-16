Police: Bolton man drove while impaired by drugs

QUEENSBURY — A Bolton man was arrested last week after police said he drove while under the influence of drugs.

Anthony Pappas, 67, was stopped by state police in Queensbury on April 6. The trooper observed signs of impairment, and an investigation revealed that Pappas was impaired by drugs, according to police.

Papas was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charge was upgraded to a felony because he has a prior conviction within 10 years.

He was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in Queensbury Town Court at a later date, police said.

