Police blotter

Man charged after domestic dispute

GANSEVOORT — State police arrested a Gansevoort man following a call for a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.

Austin S. Griffith, 29, is charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation.

Police were called to a Gansevoort residence at approximately 4:42 a.m.

While involved in an argument with the victim of the domestic dispute, Griffith ripped the sideview mirrors off the victim’s car and damaged a mailbox, police said.

Griffith left the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Police said troopers patrolled the area in an attempt to locate Griffith, and at 7:06 a.m. received a call for a burglary in progress at a residence that was a short distance away.

The homeowners had retreated to a master bathroom and called police after Griffith opened their bedroom door, waking them up, according to police. It was later determined that the burglar was Griffith, who again fled the scene, police said.

Police said Griffith had entered and stolen property from the residence.

Griffith was located a short time later when he returned to the residence where the earlier dispute took place, police said.

He was transported to the state police station in Wilton where he was processed. He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and held in Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond. He is due back in court on a later date.

Albany man admits to having drugs

BALLSTON SPA — An Albany man has admitted to possessing drugs during a traffic stop last year.

Amier K. Grant, 31, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to felony third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Grant was arrested on March 23 after he was pulled over in the northbound lane of the Northway in Wilton.

A trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A subsequent search found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Grant is scheduled to be sentenced on May 18.

