Man headed to jail in child porn case
QUEENSBURY — A Glens Falls man who was arrested last year for having child pornography is headed to jail for 6 months and will spend 10 years on probation
Garret Ball, 25, pleaded guilty to possessing a sexual performance by a child, a felony, for his October 2018 arrest by State Police.
He was charged after State Police computer crime experts determined he had obtained child pornography over the Internet, and police seized computer equipment.
Ball is to be sentenced Dec. 4 by Warren County Judge John Hall. Under the terms of a plea deal, he faces a split sentence of 6 months in Warren County Jail and 10 years on probation, and will have to register as a sex offender.
Ball’s mother, Marie A. Ball, 51, was also charged when police found 2 pounds of marijuana in the family’s Bay Street home. She faced a felony count of criminal possession of marijuana, and the status of that charge was unclear Thursday.
Woman charged with aggravated DWI
QUEENSBURY — A 77-year-old woman from Lake George was arrested Wednesday night after she crashed a vehicle on the front lawn of a home while driving drunk, police said.
Patricia F. Cote was not hurt in the 5:51 p.m. incident on Moon Hill Road, according to the Warren County Sherff’s Office.
Authorities said she drove off the road onto a home’s front lawn, hitting a mailbox and planters.
Sheriff’s officers determined she was intoxicated and a breath test found her blood alcohol content was 0.18 percent, more than double the 0.08 percent threshold for DWI.
That led to a misdemeanor charge of aggravated DWI and a traffic ticket for driving on the shoulder, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Cote was released pending prosecution in Queensbury Town Court.
Sheriff’s Officer Donnie Long investigated the crash.
Woman charged after fleeing crash
LAKE LUZERNE — A Fort Ann woman has been charged with fleeing the scene of a crash that occurred on Route 9N early Sunday, police said.
Kristen L. Florence, 27, was charged three days after a heavily damaged Subaru wagon was found in a ditch off the highway around 1:10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Police determined the vehicle was headed north when it went off the road and hit a sign near Gage Hill Road before coming to rest.
No injuries were reported, but police determined Florence had been driving the vehicle, and did not report the accident, authorities.
She was issued tickets for leaving the scene of a property damage accident, failure to maintain her lane and driving on the shoulder, and released pending prosecution in Lake Luzerne Town Court.
Sheriff’s officers Brad Murphy and Blake MacWhinnie handled the crash.
Man arrested after traffic stop
FORT ANN — A New York City man was jailed Wednesday after a traffic stop on Route 4 led to the seizure of large quantities of cocaine and marijuana, officials said.
State Police stopped Azeez A. Harris, 29, of Queens for shortly before 4 a.m for veering out of his lane, the agency said in a news release.
Troopers smelled marijuana, and a search of the vehicle turned up 988 grams of cocaine, nearly two pounds of the drug, as well as more than a half pound of marijuana, according to State Police.
Police believe Harris was delivering the drugs to a location in Vermont.
He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor criminal possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said. Harris was arraigned and sent to Washington County Jail for lack of bail.
