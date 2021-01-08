Police Blotter

Man gets up to 3 years in prison

BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection.

Matthew J. Werner, 42, of 43 Main St., Apt. 3 had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Oct. 22 to felony first-degree criminal contempt.

Werner was arrested on May 26 for an incident that took place on May 19.

Werner served a little less than 3 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2016 to a single count of felony sexual abuse. He had been arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt for incidents involving a female acquaintance. Police said at the time that incidents took place in Hadley and Milton in March and April.

Werner was released in August 2019.

Woman accused of welfare fraud

HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Friday after police said she lied on an application for welfare benefits.