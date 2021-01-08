Police Blotter

Man gets up to 3 years in prison
BALLSTON SPA — A South Glens Falls man was sentenced on Thursday to 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison for violating an order of protection.
Matthew J. Werner, 42, of 43 Main St., Apt. 3 had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Oct. 22 to felony first-degree criminal contempt.
Werner was arrested on May 26 for an incident that took place on May 19.
Werner served a little less than 3 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2016 to a single count of felony sexual abuse. He had been arrested on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, aggravated family offense and first-degree criminal contempt for incidents involving a female acquaintance. Police said at the time that incidents took place in Hadley and Milton in March and April.
Werner was released in August 2019.
Woman accused of welfare fraud
HUDSON FALLS — A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Friday after police said she lied on an application for welfare benefits.
Mary A. Jordan, 49, of Mosher Hill, is accused of filing a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program application containing false information. This allowed her to receive $1,559 in public assistance benefits to which she was not entitled, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
Jordan was charged with felony counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and fourth-degree grand larceny. She was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.
The arrest followed a joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Washington County Department of Social Services Fraud Unit.
Police: Inspection stickers stolen
CORINTH — A Wilton man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he had stolen state vehicle inspection stickers, one of which was forged.
Leroy L. Ramsey, 50, of 235 Gurn Springs Road, was arrested in connection with incidents that occurred in the town of Corinth between July and December. Ramsey allegedly possessed numerous stolen stickers, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Ramsey was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and three misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and is due back in Corinth Town Court on Tuesday.
The investigation is continuing and police expect more arrests.
Investigators Curtis Brand and Christopher Lorey are handling the case.
Schenectady man admits to DWI
QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
Christian D. Cincotta, was stopped by police on Route 9N in Lake Luzerne on Aug. 25, 2019 for driving erratically. The trooper could smell the odor of alcohol and marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and spotted a bag of marijuana on Cincotta’s lap.
He failed field sobriety tests and submitted a breath test with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%. Police later discovered that he did not have permission to drive the vehicle he was in.
Cincotta was initially charged with a felony DWI count because he has a previous conviction within 10 years.
He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Dec. 23 to the misdemeanor count and was sentenced to 5 days in jail and 3 years of probation.
Man admits to child porn possession
BALLSTON SPA — A Greenfield man has admitted to possessing child pornography.
Edward Kelly, 47, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony possessing a sexual performance by a child.
State police had arrested him back on Sept. 9 after an investigation found he had images on a digital device that promoted child sexual exploitation.