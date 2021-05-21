Police Blotter

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she entered a residence and stole property.

State police responded to a residence in Queensbury for a report of a burglary. Danielle M. Lionetti, 35, is accused of entering the victim’s home without the resident’s knowledge or permission and taking their personal property, according to a news release.

Occupants of the residence saw her fleeing from the scene, police said.

Lionetti was located the next day at her home in Queensbury and arrested.

Lionetti was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court on a charge of felony second-degree burglary. She was released on $2,000 bail and is due back in court at a later date.

Four displaced by Lk. Luzerne fire

LAKE LUZERNE — The American Red Cross assisted four people displaced from their home in Lake Luzerne by a fire on Thursday.

Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a residence on Allison Drive for a a structure fire.

There were no reports of injuries.

Two adults and two children ages 16 and 17 lived there and received financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing.

