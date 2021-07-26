Police blotter

This additional income resulted in an overpayment of $55,997 in housing assistance to the McDonalds, according to the indictment. The issue came to the attention of the Glens Falls Housing Authority, which has taken over responsibility for managing Whitehall’s Section 8 housing voucher program, according to court documents.

The couple was arraigned on July 9 in Washington County Court.

Meth possession nets 5-year term

FORT EDWARD — A Gloversville man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.

Joseph Panetta, 49, pleaded guilty on July 9 in Washington County Court to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Panetta was arrested on June 8, 2020, after a traffic stop on Sumpter Street in Hudson Falls. Police found 5.9 grams of meth in his vehicle. He was facing multiple charges including operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales.

He pleaded guilty to the single count in satisfaction of the charges.

Panetta has a criminal record. He served a little over 4 years in Schoharie County Court on a burglary conviction and was released in May 2019.