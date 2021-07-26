Police blotter

Plea entered in child porn case
QUEENSBURY — A Lake George man has admitted to possessing child pornography.
Kory J. Sendzik, 29, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on July 20 to felony possession of a sexual performance.
Sendzik was arrested on June 10 after state police conducted a search of his Lake George home and found images consistent with child sexual exploitation.
He was charged with possession and promoting images of child pornography over the internet.
Sendzik will be sentenced on Sept. 1.
The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip received by the New York State Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, police said.
Husband, wife indicted on felony
WHITEHALL — A Whitehall couple has been accused of obtaining over $50,000 in housing benefits to which they were not entitled.
Tanya McDonald, 37, and her husband, Andrew McDonald, 45, have been indicted in Washington County Court on a felony charge of second-degree grand larceny.
Tanya McDonald had been receiving financial assistance for housing since 2005. In 2011, she started working at Telescope Furniture and did not report the income to housing authorities, court documents showed.
This additional income resulted in an overpayment of $55,997 in housing assistance to the McDonalds, according to the indictment. The issue came to the attention of the Glens Falls Housing Authority, which has taken over responsibility for managing Whitehall’s Section 8 housing voucher program, according to court documents.
The couple was arraigned on July 9 in Washington County Court.
Meth possession nets 5-year term
FORT EDWARD — A Gloversville man was sentenced to 5 years in prison for possessing methamphetamine.
Joseph Panetta, 49, pleaded guilty on July 9 in Washington County Court to felony third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Panetta was arrested on June 8, 2020, after a traffic stop on Sumpter Street in Hudson Falls. Police found 5.9 grams of meth in his vehicle. He was facing multiple charges including operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales.
He pleaded guilty to the single count in satisfaction of the charges.
Panetta has a criminal record. He served a little over 4 years in Schoharie County Court on a burglary conviction and was released in May 2019.
Arrest made for prison smuggling
FORT ANN — A Bronx woman was arrested on Saturday after police said she tried to bring contraband into the Washington Correctional Facility.
Laquisha M. Johnson, 34, is accused of attempting to bring a quantity of Suboxone, marijuana and multiple ceramic razor blades into the medium-security facility in Fort Ann, according to state police.
Johnson was charged with two counts of introducing dangerous contraband into a prison and one fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor introducing contraband into a prison.
She was processed at the Granville state police station and sent to the Washington County Jail pending arraignment.