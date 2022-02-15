Police Blotter

Police release crackdown results

While the Los Angeles Rams were winning their second Super Bowl on Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals, New York State Police were cracking down on impaired driving.

Police issued 9,978 tickets during its 2022 Super Bowl STOP-DWI traffic enforcement initiative. Troop G, which serves the Capital Region, issued 1,118 of those citations.

The initiative ran for four days from Friday through Monday.

According to a news release, state troopers arrested 180 individuals for DWI. Troopers also investigated 529 accidents, which resulted in 64 people being injured and no deaths.

A part of the enforcement saw troopers target speeding and aggressive drivers. There were 3,143 speeding tickets, 242 distracted driving tickets, 307 seat belt violations and 55 move over law tickets issued throughout the state.

Troopers from Troop G arrested 14 people for DWI and issued 373 speeding tickets, 39 distracted driving tickets, 30 child restraint or seat belt tickets and two move over law tickets.

The campaign, which was funded by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s Traffic Safety Committee, saw state police increase patrols and conduct sobriety checkpoints to deter, identify and arrest impaired drivers.

During last year’s Super Bowl enforcement initiative, there were 8,923 tickets issued and 140 arrested for DWI across all troops.

Man pleads guilty to machete attack

BALLSTON SPA — A Saratoga Springs man has admitted to attacking a person with a machete and assaulting corrections officers in two separate incidents.

John J. Martino, 36, was arrested on Dec. 2, 2020 after police said he broke into a home in Wilton and attacked a person with the weapon. Martino also threatened two other people in the home.

The victim was treated by Wilton EMS and transported to Albany Medical Center with what police described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.

On Feb. 13, Martino got into a physical altercation with four correction officers at the Saratoga County Jail. Two officers were transported to Malta Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. A sergeant and an officer were treated at the jail, police said.

Martino had faced charges of second-degree attempted murder, assault, burglary and weapons possession and criminal contempt. He pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary for the machete attack and second-degree assault for the jail assaults in satisfaction of the indictment.

Martino is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5.

