Police blotter

Red Cross aids 16 after fire

HUDSON FALLS — No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a Main Street house with apartments on Wednesday morning.

Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid to 16 people in five families affected by the fire.

The Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to nine adults and seven children. Volunteers also offered a variety of health services and emotional support.

The fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m. at 1 Main St. The fire originated in the rear porch area of the three-story building, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol.

Bristol said everyone safely got out of the building, which contained apartments. Several area fire departments responded including Hudson Falls, Bay Ridge and South Glens Falls.

Bristol said the structure was not a total loss, but had significant damage. Because of the balloon construction of the building, the fire spread quickly up to the third floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

