Police blotter

Red Cross aids 16 after fire
HUDSON FALLS — No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a Main Street house with apartments on Wednesday morning.
Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid to 16 people in five families affected by the fire.
The Red Cross provided financial assistance for shelter, food and clothing to nine adults and seven children. Volunteers also offered a variety of health services and emotional support.
The fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m. at 1 Main St. The fire originated in the rear porch area of the three-story building, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol.
Bristol said everyone safely got out of the building, which contained apartments. Several area fire departments responded including Hudson Falls, Bay Ridge and South Glens Falls.
Bristol said the structure was not a total loss, but had significant damage. Because of the balloon construction of the building, the fire spread quickly up to the third floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Man gets 3 ½ years in prison
FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge man was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 3 ½ years in prison for possessing a high-capacity gun magazine.
Joseph M. Shewczyk was arrested on June 29 after Washington County Probation Department officers were conducting a home visit and found the magazine.
He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony criminal possession of a loaded firearm.
Greenwich man headed to prison
FORT EDWARD — A Greenwich man was sentenced on Jan. 8 to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison for violating an order of protection.
Bryan A. Montpelier was arrested on Nov. 18 after state police and the Washington County Probation Department visited his home.
A person who had an order of protection against Montpelier was in the residence, according to police.
Authorities said he had a .22-caliber rifle that he could not legally possess because of a previous criminal conviction.
Montpelier was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense and misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
He pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 in Washington County Court to felony first-degree criminal contempt in satisfaction of the charges.