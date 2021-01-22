Police blotter

Man skips court, judge still rules

FORT EDWARD — A Schenectady man did not show up for his court hearing on Jan. 15, but was sentenced anyway to 3 years in state prison for possessing crack cocaine.

Daniel M. Moye Sr. was arrested on Nov. 11, 2019, for possessing 14 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Broadway in Fort Edward.

Moye was one of three people in the vehicle, and police said he possessed the bulk of the drugs that were found. Authorities believe the drugs were headed to the Hudson Falls area.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Dec. 16 to felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Because Moye did not show up for his sentencing, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He will be transported directly to prison when he is found.

Moye was also sentenced to 1 ½ years of post-release supervision.

Police: Man stole from Walmart

QUEENSBURY — A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stole from Walmart.

State police responded to a reported burglary at the store on Route 9 in Queensbury at about 9:30 p.m.