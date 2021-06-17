Point scores again, Lightning beat Islanders 2-1 in Game 3

The Lightning regained the lead just four seconds after their power play expired in the final minute of the second. Point got the rebound of a point shot by Victor Hedman and whipped it in past Varlamov as he was falling to the ice with 18 seconds remaining. It was Point's 11th of the postseason and extended his goals streak to six games. He has eight goals in the last nine games.

The Lightning outshot the Islanders 9-7 in the first and got on the scoreboard first midway through the period. Blake Coleman's shot from the left circle was stopped by Varlamov. Coleman got the rebound and sent a backhand pass across the front of the goal from behind the line, and Gourde knocked it in from the right side for his third of the postseason with 9:55 left.

STRIKING FIRST

The Lightning improved to 10-1 when scoring first this postseason. They are 0-3 when allowing the first goal. The Islanders dropped to 5-5 when the opponent scores first.

GAME 3 FORTUNES