SECTION II CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class AA
Shaker 28, Saratoga Springs 14
Class A
Burnt Hills 21, Queensbury 16
Class B
Glens Falls 40, Cobleskill 0
Class C
Cambridge-Salem 41, Chatham 27
Class D
Warrensburg 28, Hoosic Valley 6
Section VII Class D
Moriah 36, Ticonderoga 14
STATE QUARTERFINALS
Class B
Glens Falls 21, Beekmantown 7
Class C
Ogdensburg FA 16, Cambridge-Salem 6
Class D
Moriah 34, Warrensburg 16
STATE SEMIFINALS
Class AA
New Rochelle 27, Shaker 19
Class A
Cornwall 21, Burnt Hills 20
Class B
Glens Falls 48, Marlboro 28
Class C
Dobbs Ferry 55, Ogdensburg FA 22
Class D
Moriah 6, Haldane 0
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class AA
Aquinas Institute 21, New Rochelle 14
Class A
Cornwall 21, West Seneca East 14
Class B
Glens Falls 55, Batavia 32
Class C
Susquehanna Valley 27, Dobbs Ferry 6
Class D
Clymer-Sherman-Panama 26, Moriah 6
