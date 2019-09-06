SECTION II CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class AA

Shaker 28, Saratoga Springs 14

Class A

Burnt Hills 21, Queensbury 16

Class B

Glens Falls 40, Cobleskill 0

Class C

Cambridge-Salem 41, Chatham 27

Class D

Warrensburg 28, Hoosic Valley 6

Section VII Class D

Moriah 36, Ticonderoga 14

STATE QUARTERFINALS

Class B

Glens Falls 21, Beekmantown 7

Class C

Ogdensburg FA 16, Cambridge-Salem 6

Class D

Moriah 34, Warrensburg 16

STATE SEMIFINALS

Class AA

New Rochelle 27, Shaker 19

Class A

Cornwall 21, Burnt Hills 20

Class B

Glens Falls 48, Marlboro 28

Class C

Dobbs Ferry 55, Ogdensburg FA 22

Class D

Moriah 6, Haldane 0

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Class AA

Aquinas Institute 21, New Rochelle 14

Class A

Cornwall 21, West Seneca East 14

Class B

Glens Falls 55, Batavia 32

Class C

Susquehanna Valley 27, Dobbs Ferry 6

Class D

Clymer-Sherman-Panama 26, Moriah 6

