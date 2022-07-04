Fourth of July festivities were back in full swing this year. The Declaration of Independence was read at battle sites in Lake George and Saratoga County, parade participants marched on main streets, bands sounded a plethora of patriotic notes, and bursting fireworks lit up evening skies.
PHOTOS: Spirit of the Fourth
