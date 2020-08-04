Phoenix beats Mercury

BRADENTON, Fla. — Diana Taurasi scored 16 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter, had six rebounds and six assists and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 81-74 on Tuesday night.

Brittney Griner added 18 points and Skylar Digging-Smith and Bria Hartley each scored 10 for Phoenix (3-2), which has won three in a row.

Rookie Chennedy Carter had a season-high 26 points for Atlanta (2-3) and Betnijah Laney added 17 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Sky 82, Wings 79

BRADENTON, Fla. — Azura Stevens had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Courtney Vandersloot added 14 points and 10 assists, and Chicago beat Dallas.

Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker scored 15 points apiece and Kahleah Copper 11 for Chicago (4-1).

Arike Ogunbowale had 26 points and five assists for Dallas (2-3). Kayla Thornton scored 13 points and Allisha Gray added 12.