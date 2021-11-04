****PLEASE READ******** Dogs in our program are fostered in a private home, we ask that you fill out an application... View on PetFinder
NEW YORK (AP) — Have a heart, New York!
An Indian Lake man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly entering a Corinth home and attacking a person with a tomahawk.
CROWN POINT — One person is dead after a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
New Yorkers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to enact new — if vague — protections for the environment, enshrining in the state constitution a right to a “healthful environment."
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he waved a pocket knife at a person in Target.
People will head to the polls Tuesday to decide local races and the fate of constitutional ballot questions.
Two people were injured on Thursday after a dump truck collided with another vehicle.
A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.
Four people were injured during two separate fights that occurred in Saratoga Springs this weekend.
A Wilton attorney admitted on Monday to stealing money from an elderly client and her estate over a six-year period.
